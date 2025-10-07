Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Clark & Stuart Inc

Clark & Stuart Inc lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 3.0% of Clark & Stuart Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clark & Stuart Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

