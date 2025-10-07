The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Holdings Boosted by Clark & Stuart Inc

Clark & Stuart Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up about 5.5% of Clark & Stuart Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clark & Stuart Inc owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

