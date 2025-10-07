Wiki Cat (WKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.66 Million

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Wiki Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wiki Cat has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Wiki Cat has a market cap of $93.66 million and $1.61 million worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wiki Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

Wiki Cat Profile

Wiki Cat launched on March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 853,278,579,305,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in. The official message board for Wiki Cat is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. The official website for Wiki Cat is wikicatcoin.com.

Wiki Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 853,278,579,305,012.04682991 with 545,841,869,902,118 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.00000016 USD and is down -15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,555,633.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wiki Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wiki Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wiki Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.