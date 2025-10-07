Nexusmind (NMD) Trading 602.4% Higher This Week

Nexusmind (NMD) traded up 169.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Nexusmind has traded 602.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexusmind has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexusmind token can currently be bought for approximately $47.21 or 0.00037965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

About Nexusmind

Nexusmind’s launch date was September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500 tokens. The official website for Nexusmind is nexusmind.io/index. The official message board for Nexusmind is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,257,502 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 39.25353422 USD and is up 119.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexusmind should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexusmind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

