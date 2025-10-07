Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRA

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BATRA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $36,328.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,410. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $167,859 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

