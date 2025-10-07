Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,009,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

