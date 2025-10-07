Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 41.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.80.

Ferrari Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $490.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

