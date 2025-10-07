Head to Head Survey: Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alset has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alset and First Pacific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $21.12 million 5.03 -$3.97 million ($1.05) -2.58 First Pacific $10.06 billion 0.35 $600.30 million N/A N/A

First Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Alset.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alset and First Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 1 0 0 0 1.00 First Pacific 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Alset and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -77.86% -14.31% -13.45% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.1% of Alset shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Alset

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and bioethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads and rails, as well as distribution of electricity. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

