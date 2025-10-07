Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $910,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 575,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,262,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.