Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

