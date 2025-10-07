Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Lessened by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

