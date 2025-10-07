Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 875 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $694,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 275,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

