First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

