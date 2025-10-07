AB US High Dividend ETF $HIDV Shares Acquired by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of AB US High Dividend ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AB US High Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 109,807 shares during the last quarter.

AB US High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIDV opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. AB US High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.99.

About AB US High Dividend ETF

The AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying companies. Selection is based on a proprietary systemic approach of large- and mid-cap US stocks. HIDV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

