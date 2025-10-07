Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 135 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.