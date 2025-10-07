Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,669,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

