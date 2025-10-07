Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 6,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $564.81 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.92 and a 200-day moving average of $559.43.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

