Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) vs. Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Financial Review

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) and Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Vor Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine -4,016.83% -156.16% -64.41% Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prime Medicine and Vor Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vor Biopharma 1 5 5 0 2.36

Valuation & Earnings

Vor Biopharma has a consensus target price of $113.83, suggesting a potential upside of 218.95%. Given Vor Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vor Biopharma is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

This table compares Prime Medicine and Vor Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $2.98 million 274.56 -$195.88 million ($1.56) -3.90 Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($273.20) -0.13

Vor Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vor Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Vor Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vor Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vor Biopharma has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vor Biopharma beats Prime Medicine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof. We believe the ability to alter the human genome at the foundational level may confer the greatest therapeutic impact on human disease. Gene editing, including platforms such as Prime Editing, is a novel technology that is not yet clinically validated for human therapeutic use. Over the last decade, the field of genetic medicine has evolved tremendously, with groundbreaking advances in gene therapy, cell therapy, RNA therapy, and, more recently, gene editing. These technologies represent dramatic advancements for genetic therapies, but lack the versatility to precisely and efficiently correct the diverse range of mutations or DNA alterations implicated in disease. Prime Medicine was co-founded by a world-renowned leader in the field of gene editing, David Liu, Ph.D. Dr. Liu was joined as co-founder by Andrew Anzalone, M.D., Ph.D., who conceived of and developed Prime Editing technology. Drawn by the promise of Prime Editing’s ability to transform the field of gene editing, we have assembled a diverse team that has grown to more than 150 people as of September 30, 2022. There are no current plans for Dr. Liu to be an officer or director of our company following this offering. He is expected to continue to provide consulting services to us pursuant to a consulting agreement, which has a current term that runs through September 2025 and accommodates a previous commitment with respect to Beam Therapeutics Inc., which could result in or may create the appearance of a conflict of interest. He is also expected to retain his position and affiliation with the Broad Institute, Inc., Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Harvard University. On September 20, 2022, we achieved a major milestone as the United States Patent and Trademark Office, or the USPTO, issued U.S. Patent 11,447,770, or the ‘770 Patent, covering methods of using Prime Editors. The Broad Institute, Inc., or Broad Institute, prepared, filed and prosecuted the ‘770 Patent. While Broad Institute is the owner of the ‘770 Patent, it is exclusively licensed to us under the terms of the license agreement with Broad Institute. The ‘770 Patent is the first issued Prime Editing patent in our licensed patent portfolio and we believe it will be instrumental in protecting our Prime Editing platform and pipeline of gene editing programs. We believe our in-licensed and company-owned Prime Editing technology has transformative potential that could change the course of how disease is treated and overcome the challenges associated with current genetic therapies. We in-license our Prime Editing technology pursuant to a license agreement with Broad Institute. In addition, the license agreement grants us certain rights and licenses under certain patent rights Broad Institute owns or controls, including a license to the ‘770 Patent, which covers Prime Editing technology and expires in 2040. The licenses are limited to the field of prevention or treatment of human disease, and most licenses granted to us under the license agreement are further limited to the prevention or treatment of human disease by editing (including modifying or converting) or targeting DNA ex vivo, in vivo, or through xeno transplantation methods, which we refer to as the Prime Broad Field. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in September 2019 under the name Prime Medicine, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 21 Erie Street, Cambridge, MA.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells. The company’s eHSCs targeted therapies, such as CAR-Ts, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates provide treatment for blood cancers. Vor Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Akron BioProducts to develop and manufacture cGMP nucleases. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.