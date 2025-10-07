Shah Capital Management Acquires 20,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 143.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 0.6% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 42,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. CLSA raised shares of Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zephirin Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.42.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

