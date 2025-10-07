Slow Capital Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Valpey Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,319,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

