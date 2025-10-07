Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $131.20 and a 12-month high of $247.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news,

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

