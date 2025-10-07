Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.