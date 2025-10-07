Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSFree Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $99,963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 64.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,431,000 after buying an additional 133,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.7%

HUBS stock opened at $463.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,016.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,500. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,497,146.20. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.11.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

