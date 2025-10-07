Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $99,963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 64.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,431,000 after buying an additional 133,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.7%

HUBS stock opened at $463.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,016.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,500. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,497,146.20. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.11.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

