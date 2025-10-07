Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of LendingClub worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $458,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 144,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. LendingClub Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $40,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,461.34. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,240,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,130,792.80. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,498 shares of company stock worth $1,774,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LC. Stephens began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on LC

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

