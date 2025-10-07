Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.800-5.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 854,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,408,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,352 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 64,437 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 91,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,671,000 after buying an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.