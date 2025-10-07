Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

BATS VSGX opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

