Foundation Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,872,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

