Slow Capital Inc. Buys 2,804 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,101 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after buying an additional 1,509,815 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $122,043,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 184.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,080,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,081,000 after acquiring an additional 700,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,392,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after purchasing an additional 246,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

