iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $118.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

