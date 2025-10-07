Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,722,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $303.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.56. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.