Asset Planning Corporation Cuts Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSI. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,311,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSI opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

