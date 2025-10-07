Asset Planning Corporation Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 8.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

