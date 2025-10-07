JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Position Lessened by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

JCPB stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

