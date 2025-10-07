Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 2,260 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VT opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

