Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,499,000 after purchasing an additional 393,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

