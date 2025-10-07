Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 1.3%

Amgen stock opened at $294.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.