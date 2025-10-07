Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 9,744 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $52,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 900.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $438.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $439.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.47 and its 200-day moving average is $384.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

