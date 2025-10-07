Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 190 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

