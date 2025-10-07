JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.