Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 110.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 99.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,834. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The company had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Repligen from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

