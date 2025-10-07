Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

