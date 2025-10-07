Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,839,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 492,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 437,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,916,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,299 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

