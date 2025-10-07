Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.99 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 1,590,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

