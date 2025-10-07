MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.19 Million Position in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 433.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

