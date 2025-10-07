MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 3,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,263,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 160,704 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,947,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $247.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

