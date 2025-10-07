NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.14% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Shares of SPYI opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

