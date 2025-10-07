Country Club Bank Lowers Position in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Country Club Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBLY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 18.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

