MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 30,625 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the period. Comerica makes up approximately 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 32.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Comerica Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of CMA stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

