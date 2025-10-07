MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $582,000 Investment in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Separately, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $350,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of CHYM opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $528.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chime Financial Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

