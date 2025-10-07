MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Edison International by 4,157.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 13.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Edison International by 20.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.64.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.